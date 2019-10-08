Garda appeal for missing teenager (15) in County Wicklow

Gardaí have issued an appeal for a missing teenager last seen on Sunday in Wicklow.

Gardaí have appealed for anybody with any information on the whereabouts of Bradley Suthcliffe (15) to come forward.

Bradley is described as 5 foot 7 inches in height with a slight built and short black hair.

He was last seen heading towards Trooperstown near Glendelough in County Wicklow on Sunday, October 6.

Gardaí in Rathrdrum are seeking for anyone who has seen Bradley or can assist to trace him to contact Rathdrum Garda Station on 0404 46206, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors