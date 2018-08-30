Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information on a teenager missing from Wexford.

Gardaí appeal for missing teen (17) 'who may have travelled to Dublin area'

Kalem Murphy (17) was last seen on Thursday, August 16 at approximately 7.40pm in Wexford Town.

He may have travelled to Dublin and is known to frequently visit the Dublin city centre and Lucan area.

Kalem is described as being 5' 10", of slim build with blonde hair.

He was last seen wearing white jeans with cuts in the knees, blue t-shirt, cream jacket and burgundy runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

