Garda appeal for missing Meath man (70)

David Cunningham (70) has been missing from his home in Dunboyne since this morning. Credit: An Garda Siochana

Gardaí have appealed to the public for help in tracing David Cunningham (70) who has been missing from his home in Co Meath since this morning.

He was last seen when he left the family home in Oakridge Crescent in Dunboyne, Co Meath, at 9.30am this morning.

His family and gardaí are concerned for his safety.

David is described at being 5' 10" in height, he is bald with a slim build and blue eyes.

When last seen, David was wearing navy Snickers-type work trousers, a brown fleece and a navy jacket.

He often wears a hat, which is the one he is wearing in the photograph above.

"Anyone with any information on David’s whereabouts are asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station," said a garda spokesperson.

Online Editors