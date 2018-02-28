Gardaí appeal for information on young man missing for two days
Gardaí are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a young man who has been missing for two days.
Virgil Vornicu (20) is missing from his home at Grosvenor Lodge, Rathmines , Dublin 6, since February 26.
Virgil is described as 5' 8'', medium build with short brown hair.
When last seen he was wearing a grey jacket, blue jeans, brown boots and carrying a back pack, possibly orange in colour.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Rathmines Garda Station on 01 666 6700 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.
Online Editors