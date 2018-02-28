News Irish News

Thursday 1 March 2018

Gardaí appeal for information on young man missing for two days

Missing: Virgil Vornicu
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Gardaí are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a young man who has been missing for two days.

Virgil Vornicu (20) is missing from his home at Grosvenor Lodge, Rathmines , Dublin 6, since February 26.

Virgil is described as 5' 8'', medium build with short brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a grey jacket, blue jeans, brown boots and carrying a back pack, possibly orange in colour.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rathmines Garda Station on 01 666 6700 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

