Gardaí appeal for information on two separate missing persons cases

Gardaí are appealing for information on two separate missing persons cases.

Gardaí are appealing for information on two separate missing persons cases.

Gardai in Dun Laoghaire are trying to trace the whereabouts of Wiktoria Swierczynska.

The 17-year-old was last seen early on the morning of the April 20 in Carrickmines. She is described as being 5’ 3’’ tall, of slight build and with long blond hair. When last seen she was wearing a green jumper, white polo shirt and black bottoms.

Anyone who has seen Wiktoria or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 6665000 or any garda station. Meanwhile, Dublin man Michael Edmonds (63) is missing from Walkinstown, Dublin since April 11, 2018.

Michael Edmonds (63) is missing from Walkinstown since April 11, 2018

Michael is described as being 5'11 in height, he is of medium build, with grey/dark hair and blue eyes. Gardaí say while it is unknown what he was wearing at the time of going missing he normally wears blue/dark jeans and a casual jacket. He has access to a 03 D registered silver Mitsubishi Galant.

Anyone who has seen Michael or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Crumlin Garda Station on 01 6666200 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors