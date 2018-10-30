Gardaí are appealing for information on a teenage girl who has been missing for five days.

Gardaí appeal for information on teen girl missing for five days

Simone O'Sullivan (17) is missing from her home in Rochestown, Co Cork since Thursday, October 25th.

Simone is described as being 5', thin build with black hair and blue eyes.

When last seen she was possibly wearing black/white runners and a black and white jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on (021) 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

