Gardaí appeal for information on teen (16) who has been missing for a week
Gardaí are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a teenage boy who has been missing for a week.
Alan (AJ) Ryan (16) was last seen in the Palmerstown area on May 18, 2018.
He is known to frequent the Bray and Swords areas.
Gardaí describe AJ as being approximately 5ft 9” in height, of medium build, blue eyes with short brown hair. When last seen he was wearing a fleece top, grey shorts and black runners.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Ronanstown Station 01-6667700 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.
