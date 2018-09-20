Gardai have issues an appeal for information regarding the robbery of a cash in transit van in Killiney in south Dublin on Wednesday.

Gardaí appeal for information on robbery of cash in transit van in south Dublin

A man armed with a handgun threatened a security officer who was handling a cash box at the Killiney Shopping Centre on Rochestown Avenue at around 10.30am yesterday morning.

After grabbing a cash box he was driven away from the scene in a waiting Nissan Micra in the direction of the M50.

There were no reports of injuries and no shots were fired in the raid.

It is understood the raiders escaped with a five figure sum in Sterling and Dollars.

Investigating Gardaí have made an appeal for information to any member of the public who was in the vicinity of Killiney Shopping Centre and the surrounding area between 9.30am and 11.30am, 19th September 2018, who may have information that can assist with this investigation.

An appeal is also made for members of the public & taxis who may have dash cam footage and who were in the area yesterday to contact them at Dun Laoghaire Garda station (01) 6665000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors