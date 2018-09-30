Gardaí appeal for information on missing teen (17)

Gardaí at Store Street in Dublin are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Cian Jones who is missing since the 25th of September (Tuesday).

He was last seen on Eden Quay, Dublin 1. It is not known what Cian was wearing when last seen.

Cian is described as being 5ft 11” with a slim build and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01-666 8000 the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

