Gardaí are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a missing man, aged in his thirties.

Gardaí appeal for information on missing man last seen over a week ago

Khalid Elmusbahi (35) was reported missing from Newbridge, Co Kildare on Tuesday, October 30.

He was last seen on Sunday, October 28 at approximately 9.30am on Main St, Piercetown, Newbridge.

Gardaí report Mr Elmusbahi to be 5’ 7’’, of medium build, with brown eyes and tight cut black hair.

When last seen he was wearing a green tracksuit top, and green pants.

Anyone who has seen Khalid or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on (045) 440180, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

