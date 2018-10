Gardaí are appealing for the whereabouts of a missing man, aged in his thirties.

Gardaí appeal for information on missing man (32)

Andrew Keeley (32) is missing from Ballyfermot, Dublin since October 10.

Gardaí describe him as 6 foot, with dark brown hair, of average build with green eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Ballyfermot on 01 666 7200.

Online Editors