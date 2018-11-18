Gardaí appeal for information on missing girl (16)

Gardaí in Tallaght are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16 year old Donna Marie Maughan, from Tallaght, in Dublin.

Donna was last seen on Saturday, the 17th November 2018 when she left home at 10a.m. Donna is described as being 5'5' in height, with long blond hair and slight build. When last seen she was wearing a red jacket, jeans and runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 -6666000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors