Gardaí appeal for information on missing Conor Burke (24)

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Conor Burke (24) who was last seen in Galway city at 1.45am.

Conor is described as 6’ in height, medium build, blue eyes and short brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a light blue t-shirt with white stripes, light blue denim shirt with short sleeves, a dark navy jacket and blue jeans.

He was last seen on the morning of Thursday, February 14, at 1.45am.

Conor’s family and Gardaí said they are very concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information of Conor’s whereabouts or anyone who has any information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091-576213, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

