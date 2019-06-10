Gardaí in Waterford are seeking the public's help in locating 51-year-old Paul Walsh.

Gardaí appeal for information on man missing for three months

Mr Walsh has been missing from his home in Waterford City since March 1, 2019.

He is described as 6' 2" with brown/grey hair and blue eyes. It is not known what Paul was wearing when last seen.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Waterford on (051) 305300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

