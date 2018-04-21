Gardaí appeal for information on man missing for 10 days
Gardaí are appealing to the public for information on the whereabouts of a missing Dublin man.
Michael Edmonds (63) is missing from Walkinstown, Dublin since April 11, 2018.
Michael is described as being 5'11 in height, he is of medium build, with grey/dark hair and blue eyes.
Gardaí say while it is unknown what he was wearing at the time of going missing he normally wears blue/dark jeans and a casual jacket. He has access to a 03 D registered silver Mitsubishi Galant.
Anyone who has seen Michael or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Crumlin Garda Station on 01 6666200 or any Garda Station.
Online Editors