Gardaí appeal for information as two teenagers reported missing

Shannon Doyle Molloy (14) is missing from Clane, Co Kildare and was last seen wearing a green nylon top, red t-shirt, black Leggings & black Nike runners.

Shannon is described as 5’ 2” in height with long brown hair and sallow skin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station 045-884300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Gardaí have also issued an appeal for information to help find Maria Brosnan (19) from Fossa, Co. Kerry.

Maria was last seen at around 10am yesterday at Clash, Tralee and her family are concerned for her wellbeing.

She is described as approximately 5ft in height, with brown eyes and long dark brown hair with red hair dye.

When last seen she was wearing blue jeans, black runners, a floral top with black/ navy background, a dark green fleece, a blue rain jacket and had a large navy and beige hand bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station 064-6671160 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Online Editors