Gardaí are requesting the public's help in trying to trace a missing Dublin teenager.

Gardaí appeal for information as Dublin teen (15) missing since Monday

Nadine Walsh (15) is missing from the Mountjoy area since June 3, 2019.

She is described as being 5'5, slim with brown eyes and brown hair. When last seen, she was wearing a black jacket, wine trousers and black runners.

Anyone with information on Nadine’s whereabouts is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 6668600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station

