Gardaí appeal for information about missing teen (17) and man (30)

Gardai have issued two separate appeals for information on a missing teenager and man.

Gardai have issued two separate appeals for information on a missing teenager and man.

Gardaí at Store Street in Dublin are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Cian Jones who is missing since the 25th of September (Tuesday).

He was last seen on Eden Quay, Dublin 1. It is not known what Cian was wearing when last seen.

Cian is described as being 5ft 11” with a slim build and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01-666 8000 the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Meanwhile gardaí in Tullamore Co. Offaly are also seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 30-year-old Mantas Cirvinskas who has been missing since Friday, 28th September 2018 after he left his home in Edenderry Co. Offaly.

Mantas is described as being 6ft 2” with brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing dark silver tracksuit bottoms, orange runners with yellow laces and a black jumper. He is believed to be driving a silver Opel Corsa car with an 06-D registration.

Gardaí and Mantas’ family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who may have seen Mantas or who may know of his whereabouts is asked to contact Tullamore Garda station on 057-9327600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Online Editors