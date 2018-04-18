News Irish News

Wednesday 18 April 2018

Gardaí appeal for help tracing missing 16-year-old girl

GARDAÍ have appealed for help tracing a missing 16-year-old last seen two days ago.

Olivia Mc Donagh was last seen on Monday afternoon in the Coolock area and is described as being 5'5" tall, of slight build with long brown hair.

When last seen she was wearing blue jeans, white trainers and a pink jacket.

Anyone who has seen Olivia or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 6664200 or any garda station.

