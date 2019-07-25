Gardaí are appealing for the public's help in tracing three separate missing person cases.

Gardaí appeal for help in three separate missing person cases

An appeal has been renewed for Zilvinas Duda (31) who has been missing from his home in Ongar, Dublin 15 since July 13.

His family are extremely concerned for his safety.

His car, an 04 Grey Audi A3 Hatchback, was found abandoned on the Staleen Road, Donore, County Meath on the same day.

He is described as being approximately 6'2 inches in height of a slim build, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 6667000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Shauna O'Donnell (20) has been missing from the Thomondgate area of Limerick city since Saturday July 13.

She is believed to have been seen around the Pearse Street area in Dublin on July 13.

She is described as being approximately 5'4 inches in height of a slim build, with black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 6669000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Max Wong (37) has been missing from Tullamore since Monday July 22. He was last seen in the Patrick Street area.

Max is described as being 5'6", with black hair, of slim build with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded zip up top, blue jeans, and black Vans runners. He wears glasses with black frames.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Tullamore on 057 932 7600.

