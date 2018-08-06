Gardaí appeal for help in locating missing Kildare teenager

Gardaí are appealing for help in tracing a teenager missing from her home in Kildare.

Keyleigh Loren (15) was reported missing from her home in Kildangan, Co Kildare and was last seen in Geashill, Co Offaly at 8.45pm on August 5th.

She is described as 5’ 3, of medium build with blonde hair and green eyes. It is not known what she was wearing when last seen.

Gardaí believe the young girl may be in the Portlaoise area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527730 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors