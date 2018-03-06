Gardaí are appealing for the driver of a white car which struck a young pedestrian to come forward.

Gardaí appeal for driver of car which hit young pedestrian to come forward

The incident happened at around 10.25am on February 13 on the Leixlip Road, near the Springfield Hotel, in Dublin.

The car immediately stopped and the driver spoke with the 19-year-old pedestrian before leaving the scene. He sustained minor injuries and later went to hospital for treatment.

Investigating gardaí are satisfied that the driver involved in the collision is unaware of the injuries suffered and drove off thinking the matter was resolved. Gardaí in Lucan are appealing for the driver of the car and anyone who may have witnessed the collison to contact them. Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Lucan Garda Station on (01) 666 7300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

