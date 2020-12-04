Garda appeal after teenager (17) seriously injured in Cork crash

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses after a teenager (17) suffered serious injuries in a single vehicle collision in Cork yesterday evening.

The crash took place at Monearmor, Youghal, Co. Cork at approximately 9.20pm.

Two other men and two other women in their late teens were also rushed to Cork University Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The road was closed for a short period to allow for an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators and has since reopened.

Gardaí have appealed to witnesses who were in the area between 9 and 9.30pm last night.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the area between 9 and 9:30pm who may have witnessed this incident or anyone who may have camera footage (including dash cam) to contact gardaí in Youghal on 024 92200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station,” said a garda spokesperson.

