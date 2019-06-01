Garda appeal after man seriously injured in road collision involving bus

Gardaí in Naas are appealing for information after a man was left with serious injuries following a road traffic accident on the N7.

The collision took place on the N7 Southbound, near the Green Isle Hotel on the Naas Road on Thursday evening, May 30.

The incident saw an articulated lorry collide with a bus carrying at lesat 20 passengers at around 5.30pm.

The 50-year-old male driver of the lorry sustained serious injury and was removed to Tallaght Hospital. His condition is now described as non-life threatening.

The 48-year-old male driver of the coach and some of his passengers received minor injuries, but none are thought to be life threatening.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses travelling on the N7 at the time of the collision or prior to it, that can assist with any information to come forward.

In particular, they are appealing to motorists who may have dash cam footage of the incident to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station 01- 6667600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Online Editors