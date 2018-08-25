Gardaí anxious to speak to boyfriend of missing woman

Gardaí investigating the mystery of a missing 29-year-old woman who has not been seen for three months are "very anxious" to speak to her boyfriend.

Giedre Raguckaite, originally from Lithuania, was last seen in Dundalk on May 26, while family members say they last spoke to her on the first weekend of June.

A senior source said officers have "not located" Ms Raguckaite's boyfriend and are interested in talking to him.

"While there is no evidence of foul play in this case, investigations have established that this male, who is also from Eastern Europe, was one of the last people to be with her before she went missing," the source said.

"With that in mind, gardaí are very anxious to speak to this man in case he may have any information about her current whereabouts."

The source added that gardaí are keeping "a completely open mind" in the case and are investigating a "number of different possibilities".

Sources have also confirmed that a bag that was handed into Dundalk garda station by a female on Friday was owned by Ms Raguckaite.

However, officers are satisfied the bag went missing before the 29-year-old woman did, and there is "nothing sinister" in relation to it.

Gardaí issued an official appeal for information about the woman on Thursday night.

"Giedre is a Lithuanian national and was last seen on Hoey's Lane, Dundalk, on May 26, 2018 at approximately 6pm, She is described at 5ft 5ins in height, slight build, blonde hair with green eyes," a Garda spokesman said.

Yesterday, her family issued an emotional plea to help track her down.

They told how she contacted her dad to wish him a happy Father's Day on June 2 and has not been seen or heard of since.

The young woman's family is desperate to find her, with her sister Gintare said to be "crying every night" as a result.

Gintare's partner, Roberto Santilli, said: "We were worried because she used to disappear sometimes, but not for such a long time."

Childhood friend Gedvile Hibner added that the she was now becoming "really worried" for her safety as months pass without any contact.

Anyone who has seen Giedre or may have any information is asked to contact gardaí in Dundalk garda station on 043 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

