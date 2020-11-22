| 5.2°C Dublin

Garda Anti-Corruption Unit to begin work next month

Ali Bracken

The long-awaited Garda Anti-Corruption Unit will become operational just before Christmas, a full year after its planned establishment.

The unit, which it is understood will be staffed by around 30 officers, comes at a time when a record high of more than 60 gardaí and civilian staff are suspended over suspected misbehaviour.

Security sources acknowledge there has been a "sea change" in An Garda Síochána's approach to discipline under Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

