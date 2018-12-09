Gardaí are appealing for information about a 15-year-old boy who has disappeared from Balbriggan while doing a message for his mother on Saturday afternoon.

Gardaí and mother of missing teenage boy issue appeal for information

Aleksejs Snitco went to the local Tesco shop but has not been seen since.

The teen has blue eyes with eyelashes that have been described as very long.

He is around 6ft tall.

A statement from gardai said they are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Aleksejs.

“He is described as 6ft tall, of average build, blue eyes and short black hair; styled on top with the sides shaved.

“When last seen Aleksejs was wearing grey Under Armour shoes, a tight navy cotton track suit bottoms and a grey hoody under a navy coat. He also had a blue Puma back pack."

The young boy's mother also issued an appeal on Facebook for anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to get in touch.

He was last seen by his mother at around 4pm yesterday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Balbriggan Garda Station 01-8020510 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Online Editors