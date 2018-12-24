Gardaí are appealing for help in tracing a missing man in Co Wexford.

Gardaí and family 'very concerned' for man missing since early hours of today

Timmy Levingston (50) was last seen at 1.30am this morning, Monday, December 24 at Ballyedmond Co Wexford.

He is described as being 5’ 10” and of stocky build, dark brown hair and a brown/grey beard. When last seen he was wearing a red jacket and black trousers.

Timmy’s family and An Garda Síochána are very concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station 053-9242480 the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

