Gardaí are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a teenager who has been missing for three days.

Gardaí and family 'very concerned' about teen girl missing for three days

They are renewing their appeal in the search for Anastasia Kriegel (14), who was last seen at St Catherine's Park, Lucan at 5.30pm on Monday.

Anastasia is originally from Lucan. She is described as being 5'8" in height, with black shoulder length hair, sallow skin and slim build and was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white writing on it, black bottoms and black runners.

Anastasia's family and gardaí are very concerned for her wellbeing and ask anyone with information to contact Lucan Garda Station at (01) 666 7300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-66-111 or any Garda Station.

