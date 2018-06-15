Gardaí and Criminal Assets Bureau carry out ongoing raids on number of properties in Bray area
Garda teams have conducted a series of raids at six properties in Bray, Co Wicklow this morning.
The searches, which are ongoing, relate to an organised crime gang in the area.
Gardaí confirmed the raids were carried out at two residential premises, two business premises and two professional premises.
Teams seized a total of €7,500 in cash, as well as evidence relating to the use of virtual currencies and a number of mobile phones, laptops computers and other electronic devices.
Photos posted on the official Garda Síochána Facebook page show a bundle of cash and what appears to be a bullet-proof vest.
The raids were carried out b gardaí, the Criminal Assets Bureau, Divisional Garda Asset profilers, the Emergency Response Unit and the Wicklow Divisional Search Team.
There were no arrests made and the search operation is ongoing.
Online Editors