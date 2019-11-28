Garda air patrols to prevent crime gangs stealing Christmas trees

Gardaí have confirmed that air patrols are being deployed at night to prevent raids by criminal gangs on some of the country's remotest Christmas tree farms.

Gardaí have confirmed that air patrols are being deployed at night to prevent raids by criminal gangs on some of the country's remotest Christmas tree farms.

'Operation Hurdle' - a hugely successful initiative involving the Garda Air Support Unit and detective and regional armed support back-ups - will run between now and Christmas in Co Wicklow, which is home to Ireland's largest concentration of festive fir plantations.

Christmas tree growers in the isolated uplands of the Garden County had suffered a spate of thefts every year from mostly Dublin-based gangs before the setting-up of 'Operation Hurdle' in 2012.

Since then, the Garda's seasonal ring of steel around isolated farms has helped win the war on criminal gangs, with the result that there were no reports of major incidents in Co Wicklow in the run-up to Christmas last year.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In