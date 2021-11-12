Garda accused of sexually assaulting his former partner, threatening to kill the woman and coercive control is facing trial

A GARDA accused of sexually assaulting his former partner, threatening to kill the woman and coercive control of her is facing trial on the charges.

The officer had 13 of the 35 counts against him withdrawn at Dublin District Court, but the rest were adjourned for the preparation of a book of evidence.

The original 35 charges included four counts of assault causing harm to his ex-partner, two sexual assault allegations, 10 criminal damage charges, a threat to kill, endangerment of life, four thefts, coercion, coercive control and one count of harassment, as well as offences contrary to the Post Office Act for alleged phone communications with his ex.

When the case came back before the court, Detective Inspector Cormac Brennan told Judge Bryan Smyth the DPP directed 13 charges to be withdrawn, with the rest to be tried on indictment in the circuit court.

The charges being withdrawn are all nine counts of Post Office Act offences, one assault causing harm allegation, one count of coercion and two thefts.

Defence solicitor Michael Kelleher said his client was not present in court and had not been obliged to be. He also presented a medical note to the court.

Det Insp Brennan said he was seeking a six-week remand for the service of a book of evidence.

The judge adjourned the case to a date next month, for a book of evidence. He also granted free legal aid after hearing there had been no change in the accused’s financial circumstances.

The garda was granted €8,000 bail on June 10 last. He cannot be named for legal reasons.

The case follows an investigation by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

At an earlier hearing, Det Insp Brennan said the accused replied “no” when charged with coercive control, under the Domestic Violence Act. He made no reply to the remaining charges.

The defendant, who remains suspended from duty, denies the charges. The offences can, on conviction, result in sentences of five, seven and 10 years.

Under bail conditions, the officer must stay out of a large area of Dublin and have no communication with the woman or her family.

At the June bail hearing, Insp Brennan said the accused and the complainant were previously in a personal relationship and had a child together.

The woman, who cannot be named, made a detailed statement exceeding 250 pages detailing allegations of assaults, criminal damage, threats, and two sexual assaults.

