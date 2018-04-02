Garda (30s) dies suddenly while on duty
A male garda has died after he became ill while on duty in Co Galway this morning.
The garda, who is in his late 30s, was on duty in Clifden Garda Station when he fell ill.
Emergency Services were called and he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
The tragic officer's death is not being treated as suspicious and it is being probed if he suffered a heart attack.
A file will now be prepared for the local coroner and a post-mortem examination is also expected to take place to establish the exact cause of death.
A spokesman for the Garda Representative Association (GRA) said: "The GRA are awaiting full details of this tragic event. However, our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this terrible time for them."
Online Editors