| 13.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Gaps on Northern Ireland supermarket shelves ‘only going to get worse’ – warns food industry

Supply problems: Empty shelves at Tesco in Antrim Expand

Close

Supply problems: Empty shelves at Tesco in Antrim

Supply problems: Empty shelves at Tesco in Antrim

Supply problems: Empty shelves at Tesco in Antrim

Margaret Canning

Gaps are appearing on supermarket shelves in Northern Ireland, including at our biggest grocer Tesco, as stores struggle to keep up deliveries amid a shortage of lorry drivers.

The food industry is also warning of worsening problems in the run-up to Christmas.

Michael Bell, head of the Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association, said the crisis could result in rising prices and the loss of ranges for religious groups and people with special dietary requirements.

Most Watched

Privacy