Gaps on Northern Ireland supermarket shelves ‘only going to get worse’ – warns food industry

Gaps are appearing on supermarket shelves in Northern Ireland, including at our biggest grocer Tesco, as stores struggle to keep up deliveries amid a shortage of lorry drivers.

The food industry is also warning of worsening problems in the run-up to Christmas.

Michael Bell, head of the Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association, said the crisis could result in rising prices and the loss of ranges for religious groups and people with special dietary requirements.

One shopper contacted the Belfast Telegraph to share pictures of gaps on shelves at Tesco in Antrim on Monday evening.

The images show spaces in the pet and frozen food sections, alongside a lack of sugar, bottled water, cordial and rice.

Sainsbury’s, which at 14 stores is the second-biggest grocer in Northern Ireland, said there was varying availability for a number of products.

As well as a shortage of HGV drivers, the food and drink industry is facing a labour shortage in manufacturing.

Large numbers of HGV drivers were affected by alerts telling them to self-isolate during the so-called ‘pingdemic’.

It is also estimated that around 25,000 such workers left the UK after Brexit.

A spokesman for Sainsbury’s acknowledged supply issues with certain products.

“Our colleagues and suppliers are working hard to make sure customers can find everything they need when they shop with us,” he said.

“Availability in some product categories may vary, but alternatives are available and stores continue to receive deliveries daily.”

Tesco, which has around 50 stores in Northern Ireland, did not wish to comment directly but is maintaining that deliveries are still arriving at stores and distribution centres, with good availability overall.

However, sporadic disruption caused by the shortage of HGV drivers is leading to low availability of some products.

Tesco is understood to have taken measures to improve availability over the rest of the year, including transporting more goods by rail and offering HGV drivers a £1,000 joining bonus.

Asda, which has 17 local branches, did not reply to a request for comment.

Lidl, which has around 40 stores in Northern Ireland, also did not respond. It is understood it has been less affected because it sources goods on an all-Ireland basis and is less reliant on long-distance drivers.

Aodhan Connolly, director of the NI Retail Consortium, said the lack of HGV drivers was a problem “not just in the rest of the UK, but also Europe”.

“There is a shortage of 90,000 HGV drivers across the UK, and the Government really needs to step up with some measures to help, including increasing the number of HGV driving tests,” he added.

“There will be problems in the coming months, including up to Christmas, if we don’t get movement on things like getting temporary visas for drivers from abroad to bring some back to the marketplace.

“It’s not quite as bad here as it is in Great Britain as retailers here are quite adept at changing supply chains, as they’ve had to do it in the past.”

It was hard to predict where shortages might fall, he said, adding: “There will be challenges, and we don’t know which foods will be affected because what comes from Great Britain tends to be mixed, with about 1,200 items on one load.”

Mr Bell said Brexit was contributing to the problems.

“There are shortages across many sectors, but it so happens that food and drink is particularly in the front line because, historically, it’s been reliant on foreign nationals, which has been curtailed by Brexit,” he explained.

“That’s now been exacerbated by Covid-19, so it’s created a perfect storm.

“Food may become more constrained in the run-up to Christmas. We might find a lack of choice, so what companies do is try and protect the core product and move away from the more specialist and labour-intensive varieties.

“That might mean moving away from catering for particular taste preferences of dietary needs, or a minority product that’s catering for a particular consumer group, such as special religious product.”

Mr Bell also predicted rising prices in the future.

“We all want to keep food affordable for everyone, but the inflationary pressures are beyond absorption,” he said.

The full impact of Brexit has not been felt, he also warned, particularly with Northern Ireland facing the end of grace periods that have limited paperwork on some types of food and permitted other types, such as processed raw meat, to be sent here from Great Britain.