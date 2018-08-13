Gangster suspected of shooting Gareth Hutch hiding out in Turkey

A north Dublin gangster who is wanted in relation to the gruesome gun murder of Gareth Hutch is hiding out in Turkey, gardai believe.

A European Arrest Warrant is in place for the 33-year-old Ballymun thug, who was referred to in the Gareth Hutch murder trial as ‘Mr AB’ and described in court as one of the shooters in the feud-related case.

The on-the-run thug was previously arrested and detained for almost a week by officers from Mountjoy Garda Station, where he was questioned about the murder before being released without charge.

By the time the DPP came back with a decision to charge ‘Mr AB’ in relation to Hutch’s murder he had already fled the country and he is now in Turkey – a non-EU state with which Ireland has no extradition treaty.

Despite fleeing his home, Independent.ie can reveal that ‘Mr AB’ still has a “considerable influence” on events in the troubled north Dublin suburb he hails from.

These incidents are completely separate to the Gareth Hutch murder trial.

“There have been numerous incidents of discharging of firearms in Ballymun in recent weeks. There is no doubt that this individual has direct knowledge of what is going on,” a source said last night.

“Whether he is pulling the strings or not is unclear, but the fact is that individual is a very paranoid person and if he returns he will be lifted sooner rather than later because, in essence, he is a gobs***e,” the source added.

The conclusion of the Gareth Hutch murder trial last month continues to stoke bitter tensions in the capital’s north inner city.

A verdict in the Special Criminal Court trial of three Dubliners accused of the murder of Gareth Hutch will not be ready before early October.

The brutal slaying – one of 18 in the deadly feud – was caught on CCTV, but it is understood the Ballymun thug’s gun jammed as his accomplice pumped four bullets into Mr Hutch from a handgun.

He suffered four gunshot injuries, two to the back of the neck, one to the lower back and one to the right of the upper chest.

Siblings Jonathan (33) and Regina Keogh (41), together with Thomas Fox (31), have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Hutch.

A nephew of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch, the 36-year-old was shot dead in the car park outside Avondale House on North Cumberland Street on May 24, 2016. It is the State’s case that Mr Keogh was one of the gunmen, together with ‘Mr AB’ – who is not before the courts.

Separately, the Herald revealed earlier this month that a sinister arson attack on a car owned by an innocent female member of the Hutch family was organised by an on-therun thug based in England. This criminal is not wanted by gardai in relation to the Gareth Hutch murder.

The 31-year-old woman’s car was torched in the early hours of Saturday, July 28, at almost the exact location where her relative Gareth Hutch was shot dead in May 2016.

Gardai said they were investigating an incident of criminal damage at the Avondale House flats complex. There have been no arrests.

The arson attack on the innocent female supermarket worker’s car escalated tensions in the north inner city, with senior sources saying that the Kinahan cartel’s drive against the Hutch family is still continuing.

“It seems the motivation was to let Gareth Hutch’s family know that the Kinahan cartel is still intent on terrorising them,” a source said.

A foul-mouthed attack, which occurred just days later, by a suspected hitman for the Kinahan cartel against innocent Hutch family members cannot be revealed here for legal reasons.

A north inner city criminal aligned to the Kinahan cartel is suspected of organising the arson attack, despite having fled the country several months ago. The 28-year-old is one of the crime gang’s main facilitators in the north inner city and has previously been involved in arson attacks on the Hutch family in the past.

At the trial, the prosecution contended that Jonathan Keogh (33) threatened to kill Mr Hutch the evening before the shooting; that Thomas Fox (31) and Regina Keogh (41) were instrumental in planning the murder, and Mr Keogh and ‘Mr AB’ were the shooters.

Mr Fox, of Rutland Court, Dublin 1; Ms Keogh, from Avondale House, Cumberland Street North, Dublin 1, and Mr Keogh, of Gloucester Place, Dublin 1, have pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Hutch.

Mr Fox has also denied unlawfully possessing a Makarov 9mm handgun on May 23, 2016, at the same place.

Prosecution counsel Paul Burns SC said in his closing speech that the three co-accused had put “considerable thought and preparation” into Mr Hutch’s “truly shocking” killing, which was not a “spur-of-the-moment” attack. Earlier, the court heard a mobile phone was seized when gardai arrested ‘Mr AB’.

When specialists analysed this number they found it was in extensive contact with two numbers based in Thailand, as well as Ms Keogh’s number, Mr Fox’s number and 181 and 842 numbers found in a car linked to Mr Keogh.

The court previously heard that gardai made 38 requests for mobile phone records as part of their investigation.

