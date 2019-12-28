Gangster Hyland has €50,000 seized - 13 years after his murder
Even death cannot prevent a target of the Criminal Assets Bureau from being stripped of his assets.
Major Dublin gangland boss Martin 'Marlo' Hyland was shot dead by former associates at a relative's house in the capital in December 2006.
But a bid by the CAB to confiscate more than €50,000 the gangster had stored away in two bank accounts continued long after his murder.
The bureau's efforts came to an end in the High Court last October when it was granted an order under section 4 of the Proceeds of Crime Act forfeiting the cash and giving the go-ahead for CAB to hand over the money to State coffers.
But details of the court decision were not revealed until now.
The money had been frozen more than seven years earlier after a CAB investigation uncovered a sum of €32,000 in one bank account and €20,000 in another.
It was the last in a series of successful CAB cases against the slain gangland boss.
After pursuing Hyland's profits from drug trafficking and armed robberies over two-and-a-half years, CAB won High Court approval in 2010 to seize almost €220,000 in cash and a property portfolio.
Hyland was murdered by some of his associates in a Finglas house where an innocent apprentice plumber, Anthony Campbell, who had been called to the home to mend a leaky radiator, was also shot dead during the attack to prevent him identifying Hyland's killers.
It followed a number of strikes against his gang by the Garda's organised crime and national drug units.
He was the prime target of Operation Oak, which was set up in September 2005 to focus on Hyland and his gang members.
It resulted in the seizure of a major haul of 30kg of heroin with a street value of €8m, 35kg of cocaine worth €2.5m, and 1.4 tonnes of cannabis, worth €10m.
Irish Independent