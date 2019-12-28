Gangster Hyland has €50,000 seized - 13 years after his murder

Even death cannot prevent a target of the Criminal Assets Bureau from being stripped of his assets.

Major Dublin gangland boss Martin 'Marlo' Hyland was shot dead by former associates at a relative's house in the capital in December 2006.

But a bid by the CAB to confiscate more than €50,000 the gangster had stored away in two bank accounts continued long after his murder.

The bureau's efforts came to an end in the High Court last October when it was granted an order under section 4 of the Proceeds of Crime Act forfeiting the cash and giving the go-ahead for CAB to hand over the money to State coffers.

