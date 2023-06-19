Gangs targeting valuable farm equipment to sell on the Russian black market

The theft of valuable agricultural equipment has been spurred by an explosion in the multi-million-euro black market in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Gardaí fear Irish gangs are operating a steal-to-order system for some machinery that is now prized in Russia because of the impact of sanctions imposed by the west.

The restrictions put on Russia after the invasion have starved its farmers of critical technology and equipment – much of which cannot be supplied by its allies in China and Iran.

A spate of GPS thefts has been reported on farms in Cork, Carlow, Kildare, Tipperary, Limerick, Wexford, Wicklow and Louth.

Irish farmers have also reported increased thefts of quad bikes, ATVs, generators and even livestock over the past 12 months.

Gardaí fear it is not just agri-machinery being targeted for the Russian market, with a number of thefts of luxury cars reported over recent months. In one case, a €150,000 SUV was stolen from an Irish airport car park just minutes after its owner left it. The vehicle is believed to have been smuggled out of Ireland to the UK before probably being shipped to Russia.

Cork farmers had almost €120,000 worth of livestock and equipment stolen between last November and February.

A number of quad bikes and ATVs have been stolen along border counties.

Gardaí arrested a man in his 20s last week in connection with a spate of farm machinery thefts across the south-west last year and this year.

He was released without charge after being questioned, with a file now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Detectives are investigating whether the thefts are part of a wider Irish criminal operation to exploit the Russian black market.

Agri-machinery and equipment thefts across Ireland amount to around €1.8m every year. There are mounting fears that Ireland could witness a significant hike in the value of such thefts this year given the demand for high-tech equipment in Russia.

Gardaí urged farmers to take security precautions around their holdings and machinery storage areas.

Farmers and contractors have been warned not to leave valuable GPS equipment attached to tractors or harvesters overnight.

In one case, a north Cork contractor had six such systems stolen from a farmyard in a single evening, at a cost of almost €20,000.

It is believed contractors are being monitored as they work. Sophisticated gangs are reported to have used drones to conduct surveillance on some farms in advance of thefts.

Fermoy garda station’s Sergeant John Kelly urged contractors and farmers to take precautions with such valuable equipment.

“Some individual units can cost as much as €3,000,” he said. “GPS units can be detached by the thieves from the tractors.

“We suspect a gang is targeting contractors and they do their research – where they (contractors) are based and when they come into the yard.”

Sgt Kelly said 11 GPS units had been taken from just three farmers in north Cork.