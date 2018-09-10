Gangland target James 'Mago' Gately has been regularly returning to Ireland for crime meetings with a senior Hutch mobster, despite being under severe threat from the Kinahan cartel.

Gangland target James 'Mago' Gately has been regularly returning to Ireland for crime meetings with a senior Hutch mobster, despite being under severe threat from the Kinahan cartel.

Gangland target James 'Mago' Gately defies cartel threats as he returns to meet with senior Hutch mobster

Gately, who survived being shot multiple times in 2017, has been travelling between the North and the Republic to meet a senior criminal who is running the Hutch mob's operations in Dublin.

The duo have been meeting on a regular basis in different locations on both sides of the border in recent weeks.

These include an area in Armagh and a Co Louth town, and one location close to where a man suspected of involvement in one of the murder plots lives.

Gardai are aware of the low-key meetings and have been liaising with the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) on Gately's movements.

It is believed that Hutch gang members have been running a criminal network in the North, and that Gately is meeting with a Dublin-based associate as part of this crime enterprise.

Sources also revealed that the two men have been gathering information on the Kinahan cartel in an effort to avoid being targeted again and to "stay a step ahead" of the crime gang's associates.

"He is still under active threat but Gately was always brazen and loyal," a source said.

"Business has to go on and the belief is that the Hutch gang is continuing to be funded through their own associates in the North."

'Mago' remains under threat from the Kinahan cartel after it blamed him for involvement in the Regency Hotel murder.

He has not been charged in relation to that case.

The other man he regularly meets is a senior Hutch gang associate, who has also previously survived an attempt on his life at the hands of the cartel.

Mobsters linked to the crime gang have been monitored by PSNI detectives since last year. They are liaising with gardai and sharing intelligence.

Gately is suspected of involvement in criminality in the North despite having previously been the target of a murder plot in Belfast.

The planned murder, which was at an advanced stage, was foiled after detectives intercepted the alleged hitman in west Dublin.

The man, who had allegedly been working for the Kinahan cartel, had detailed information on Gately's movements in the North.

'Mago' was lucky to survive a separate attempt on his life in May last year, when he was shot a number of times outside a service station in Clonshaugh, north Dublin.

The feared mobster, who was a close pal of slain gangster Gary Hutch and cartel boss Daniel Kinahan, was struck a number of times, including in his neck, but the bulletproof vest he was wearing deflected several of the bullets.

In the aftermath of the botched murder attempt, an associate of the Real IRA was quizzed and had his car seized by detectives in relation to the shooting.

Weeks later, a criminal in his 20s became the first person to be formally arrested over the failed hit on Gately.

Last week, the Herald revealed how this suspected gunman installed a €5,000 reinforced door in his flat in a bid to stop rival gunmen or gardai from bursting into the property.

The paranoid mobster, who is at the centre of three separate feuds, has also installed security cameras around the property to protect him and his partner.

The thug resides at a south inner city apartment and is currently being monitored by gardai based at Pearse Street, as well as detectives from specialist garda units.

Herald