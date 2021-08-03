Gangland killer Brian Rattigan walks free from Portlaoise Prison after 18 years behind bars

Gangland killer Brian Rattigan walked free from Portlaoise Prison this morning after serving over 18 years behind bars for a variety of extremely serious offences.

No gardai were present when Rattigan emerged from Ireland’s highest security prison at 6.30am wearing a grey suit, a fisherman’s hat, white shirt, sunglasses and a black facemask.

An armed member of the Defence Forces overlooked proceedings from the jail’s roof as Rattigan walked free wearing a necklace with a photo of his beloved younger brother Joey who was shot dead as part of the Crumlin/Drimnagh feud in July, 2002.

Just like Derek ‘Del Boy’ Hutch who was released from Wheatfield Prison on Saturday morning, Rattigan was collected in a hired car which was driven away at speed from the jail after Rattigan got into the black vehicle.

“The hiring of these cars is turning into a bit of a trend now – it means that getting the registration of the vehicle is of no use to criminal rivals,” a source pointed out.

The driver’s face was covered with a black snood and he wore a white baseball cap.

“His release was routine – it passed off without any incident. The car arrived at the jail shortly before 6.30am.

"A prison officer checked the driver’s ID and then Rattigan came out, got into the car and off they went at considerable speed,” a source explained.

Rattigan’s future is now the subject of much speculation and uncertainty.

The gang boss has said that he is a “changed man” but many gardai are extremely sceptical of this claim.

He has indicated he will live at his family home in Drimnagh but officers have also received reports that he plans to go to Spain.

Brian Rattigan released from Portlaoise Prison

Rattigan formerly of Cooley Road, Drimnagh has been in prison for most of his adult life and pleaded guilty in October, 2018, to killing 21-year-old Declan Gavin – the fatal stabbing that led to the Crumlin/Drimnagh feud that led to at least 15 murders.

He had previously been convicted of Gavin’s murder but this was overturned in 2017 and he was jailed for nine years for his manslaughter in January, 2019.

Brian Rattigan released from Portlaoise Prison

Father-of-one Rattigan has been in custody in relation to the death of Declan Gavin since he was first charged with the offence in September, 2003, but during that time he has also served separate sentences for serious drugs, firearms and assault convictions.

Brian Rattigan released from Portlaoise Prison

Rattigan was also given a 17-year-sentence for organising a €1m heroin deal from his jail cell in Portlaoise Prison.

However that sentence which was imposed in March, 2013, was backdated to the time in which gardai made the massive bust which was June, 2008.