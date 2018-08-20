Games shine a spotlight on future sporting stars

Ireland's sporting future looks to be in very safe hands.

Ireland's sporting future looks to be in very safe hands.

Children from across the country trained for months and competed to get to the Aldi Community Games national finals - the pinnacle of their young sporting lives.

Memories were being made at the impressive University of Limerick stadium, where some of our future sporting stars were already shining brightly.

Highly skilled soccer player Tara Desmond, who plays for under-13s girls' team Inter Kenmare FC, weaved her way across a sports hall and showed a determination and imagination that made it easy to picture her as a professional.

The team defeated Kildare 9-0 yesterday and Tara and her mother, coach Betty Cremin, were at the centre of the action."This is a great team," Betty told the Irish Independent.

"The girls train all year and are 100pc dedicated and for me it's about keeping young girls involved in soccer and sport."

Other players of note yesterday included Saoirse Buckley, Grace Foley and Elena O'Donohue. Each girl beamed when talking about the Community Games and their heroes the Ireland women's hockey team, examples of what can be achieved by women in sport.

But more than Ireland's sporting future, the Games are about bringing communities together, uniting children from across the country and providing a sociable family environment.

Grandmother Therese Kelly (63), of Hacketstown, Co Carlow, enjoyed a sprint with her grandchildren Aine Wall (6) and Oisin Wall (8) and friend Anna Byrne (8).

Oisin was running in the 60 metres final yesterday and granny decided to help with practice.

"It's an absolutely marvellous event," Ms Kelly said.

"The atmosphere, camaraderie. Friends are made here for generations. Our family has grown up with the Community Games."

As families soaked up the atmosphere on the final day of this year's event, Jerry Towey, a para-cyclist, sat with his son Scott (12), who had clearly followed the influence of his dad.

Mr Towey said: "Sport is everything to me and it's so important to have events like the Community Games to teach children how to be competitive and to help them see just what they can achieve."

Irish Independent