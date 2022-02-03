‘Game changer’ – €48m tour of Thrones studio to become huge tourist magnet

Mouldings of characters used in TV show Game of Thrones are seen on a shelf in the prosthetics room at Linen Mill Studios. Photo: Reuters/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Barrie and Sarah Gower, who worked as prosthetics designers on TV show Game of Thrones, pose for a photograph in the prosthetics room during the media preview day for the opening of the new Game of Thrones studio tour at Linen Mill Studios. Photo: Reuters/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Actors from the TV show Game of Thrones: Ian Beattie who plays Meryn Trant, Daniel Portman who plays Podrick Payne, Natalia Tena who plays Osha and Ian McElhinney who plays Barristan Selmy, pose for a photograph in front of the throne in the 'The Destroyed Throne Room' set for the opening of the new Game of Thrones studio tour at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Co Down. Photo: Reuters/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Good news for Game of Thrones fans – the eagerly awaited prequel to the hit series, entitled House of the Dragon, will finish filming in a few days and is expected to be on our screens later this year.

Although none of the original cast members from the fantasy show has been linked with the new HBO production, the husband-and-wife team behind the original stunning make-up effects are among its team.

Emmy Award-winners Barrie and Sarah Gower, who put in 21-hour shifts on the Game of Thrones set just to create the prosthetics, have been drafted in to work their magic on the prequel.

Made up of 10 episodes and also based on a George RR Martin novel called Fire and Blood, it tells the story of the Targaryen civil war that took place about 200 years before the adventures of Jon Snow and Daenerys, two of the main characters on Thrones.

Speaking at a media event in Linen Mill Studios at Banbridge, Co Down, to unveil the new €48m Game of Thrones Studio Tour, Sarah Gower explained how they came to be involved in House of the Dragon.

“Miguel Sapochnik, who was the director on the episodes that we also worked and did the prosthetics on – Battle of the Bastards and The Long Night – he’s the show runner on House of the Dragon. He asked if we would like to go back and work on season one which we have been doing and that’s due to finish filming in about a week’s time,” she said.

She said 95pc of the prosthetics they painstakingly created “ended up in the bin” so the new tour was a great opportunity to show off all the detail and consideration that went into everything they made. “We are pleased that we some of the beautiful things still here to show, particularly the dummy bodies for Jamie and Cersai...when they flit past on screen, nobody will get to see the hours and hours of work that goes into making something like that. We are so pleased to be here in Banbridge where we filmed Children of the Forest in season six.

“We used to arrive here at one o’clock in the morning, ready to start applying the make-up.”

The new tour, which opens to the public tomorrow, is expected to become one of the biggest tourist attractions for fans of the hit franchise and represents a “game-changing” investment for the area. Film and TV tourism has been on the rise for some time and is expected to explode in the post-Covid landscape.

And there is no doubt that the North is definitely having a moment when it comes to the entertainment industry, with Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast fuelling interest in the region.

An interactive experience with tour packages running from Dublin’s Busáras to Linen Mill where some of the show was filmed, it gives visitors a bird’s-eye look at how the big-budget drama was created.

Spread out over the 110,000-square-foot site, it promises to take visitors to the heart of Westeros. Featuring real-life props, armoury, sets and costumes from some of the most iconic scenes, it combines visual and audio effects to give fans a good flavour of the fantasy series. There’s also lots of fascinating titbits about the show, like how it used 4,000 gallons of fake blood for its battle scenes and the infamous Iron Throne was forged from actual swords and took over two months to construct. Actor Ian Beattie, who played Meryn Trant, said he believes that it will “blow fans away”.

He also spoke about the benefits to the island of having such a huge tourist attraction opening its doors.

“When Game Of Thrones came to this province to start filming here, it was the biggest gift ever given to this province,” he said.

HBO spent €250m on making the show over eight seasons and that was just the direct cost of filming it.

“That amount trickled down to shops and businesses which started to do really well.

“In 2019, 300,000 people spent €50m in this province specifically to come and see Game of Thrones attractions around the North coast and Belfast and now we have a permanent exhibition,” he said.

“It has turned Northern Ireland into one of the leading film and television locations in the world.

“We now have crew that can vie with anybody in the world.”

Actor Ian McElhinney, who played Barristan Selmy, said the tour was “an immersive experience” and “something you have never seen before”.