Galway witch who practises sex magic for ‘maximum pleasure’ hopes to ‘normalise witchcraft’

Billie Bryan plans to open witch-themed cafe where local witches can meet

A witch who practises “sex magic” to give herself and her partners “maximum pleasure” praises witchcraft for turning her life around after being “flat broke” in 2020, and now wants to “normalise” witchcraft in Ireland.

Billie Bryan (40) is the founder and president of a non-profit organisation and a cafe owner, originally from the Cayman Islands but now living in Galway with one of her partners, chef Jay Logan (21). She got into witchcraft in 2019 after becoming “captivated” by “stories of mysticism and the occult”.

Since then, Billie has given many tarot readings professionally. She claims she often gets messages from the Mother Goddess, a composite of various feminine deities from past and present world cultures and religions, and has recently had a “one-on-one conversation” with her.

Billie thanks manifestation and the Mother Goddess for her successes in life – in 2020, she was “in a bad place” but has since been able to move to Ireland and set up her own business.

Billie also practises “sex magic” when she often loses “control of (her) body” and feels like she is being “controlled like marionette puppets”.

"I just want people to know that witches aren’t evil – we’re just spiritual people.”

She is hoping to “normalise witchcraft” in Galway and open a witch-themed cafe for local witches to meet.

Billie said: “There’s a variety of ways to do sex magic, but for me, it’s not sex in the traditional sense – there’s no penetration involved.

“It’s being really in touch with your senses and being really central about your physicality and your spirit and combining all those things.

“In this magical union, where you can manifest things in your life or you can channel spirits through it, it’s just using your magic and sensuality to bring you maximum pleasure.”

She often delivered workshops on gender and sexuality, and became fascinated with the history of gender and mysticism.

She said: “I really fell down this rabbit hole that introduced me to a lot of stories of mysticism and the occult, and I was just captivated by it.

“I’ve always had an interest in that sort of thing anyway, even as a small child, and when I was researching, I really found my calling.”

Billie began identifying as a witch and often did tarot readings through a company called Tarot and Tea.

She also started implementing rituals in her day-to-day routine.

She explained: “I would fill a bathtub almost to the top, turn off all the lights and light candles, have music on, and just submerge myself in the water for maybe half an hour and I’d talk to my Mother Goddess.”

For Billie, the Mother Goddess has “shown itself” in many forms.

She said: “It’s usually like a faint voice in my head, I suppose – like someone leaning into you, putting their hands on your shoulders, reassuring you.”

During the full moon, Billie even thinks she had a “one-on-one conversation with her”.

She explained: “When I was on the beach during low tide, I sheepishly asked, ‘Would it be OK if I could see you?’ and she said, ‘Take 10 steps forward’.

“So I put my trust in her as I always do, and walked 10 steps forward, and on the final step, I just heard a small splash and I was in the water.

“Then I heard that voice again behind me saying, ‘Look all around you, here I am’ – it was just so touching and gave me goosebumps, it’s very meaningful to me.

“I know this sounds like an exaggeration, but the fact that I’m here in Ireland right now is because of her and putting the powers of manifestation to work.

“In 2020, I was flat broke, in a bad place, and I didn’t know what was happening with my life, so I threw everything I have into my craft and became devoted to it.

“A few months later, it turned my life around – I had an opportunity for me to get out of the Cayman Islands and finally move to Ireland.”

At the time, Billie claims she had a “very spiritual experience”, adding: “I channelled someone – a voice came out of me that I never used or heard before.

“I’m sure it was a woman telling me that I’m capable, I’m worthy, and I’ll get what I want.”

She added: “The last time I did sex magic, I literally lost control of my body, and let’s just say, a few times, it wasn’t just me involved – there were others in the room whose bodies were experiencing the same thing simultaneously.

“So we were being essentially controlled like marionette puppets through sex magic.”

As Billie is polyamorous, she has multiple sexual partners, and when having sex with them, she uses sex magic to maximise pleasure.

She said: “I’m very much about igniting the senses, so when it comes to touch, taste, sound, all those things – I’m going to energise those things when I’m doing my magic.

“I can’t just walk into my bedroom, turn off the light and get going, I have to set the mood just like you would if you’re about to engage in sexual intercourse with your lover – you want it to be an inviting environment.”

Since moving to Galway in June, Billie has struggled to find a witch community, so is opening a themed cafe for local witches to gather.

She said: “I’ve spoken to many witches locally but they’re just really underground or sidelined, somehow.

“I want to help to normalise witchcraft and mysticism as a whole and detach all these negative associations people have with witches in general.”

Billie thinks that there are several misconceptions about witches.

She said: “I think the biggest offender, of course, is the fact that witches are supposedly evil, or that we work with the devil.

“There’s some other ones that are a bit more nuanced like the broomsticks, for example – this actually comes from the fact witches used to use broomsticks to cleanse their spaces and make their intimate space more conducive to magic.

“There are things like pointed hats, but the point is supposed to symbolise ascension – pointing towards the heavens.

“I just want people to know that witches aren’t evil – we’re just spiritual people.”