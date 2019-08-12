A Galway teenager has died after becoming unwell at a Debs dance in Co Galway.

Galway teen (19) dies after becoming unwell at Debs dance

It is understood she had been attending the dance in Ballinasloe but is from the Loughrea area.

The 19 year old reported feeling unwell at around 2am this morning at the hotel where the dance was taking place.

She was taken to Portiuncula Hospital but died a short time later.

A post mortem examination is due to take place tomorrow.

Gardai are investigating the circumstances of the young woman’s death.

Online Editors