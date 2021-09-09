Galway sisters’ Izzy Wheels business hits world stage with Disney collab

Disney power couple Mickey and Minnie Mouse have come calling for Irish entrepreneur sisters in a collaboration that is poised to take their company Izzy Wheels to a global market.

As children, Isabel (Izzy) Keane and elder sister Ailbhe would watch Disney movies home at their family home in Salthill, Galway.

However, the siblings never dreamt that one day the global entertainment company would engage in a collaboration with them to design a set of wheelchair covers that bridge style and disability – and which are made in Dublin.

Born with spina bifida, Izzy (24) has been a wheelchair user all of her life, and Ailbhe (28) began decorating the wheels on her little sister’s wheelchair when Izzy was just six.

The company Izzy Wheels was launched five years ago, and a week after graduating from NUIG with a degree in Sociology and Politics and French, Izzy can indeed celebrate on the double after a deal was announced that will see them design ‘Disney x izzy’ wheelchair covers.

“We’ve already worked with Barbie and with Hello Kitty but Disney takes it to a whole new level, it’s a collaboration with one of the biggest brands in the world,” Ailbhe told Independent.ie

“It’s a whole new audience for us as well because until now, a lot of our designs have been for girls, for girls around Izzy’s age but now we have the licence for Marvel and for the Disney princesses.

Izzy Keane pictured with the Mickey Mouse Stripes cover

Izzy Keane pictured with the Mickey Mouse Stripes cover

"Just being able to have ‘Frozen’ wheels alone is massive because they’ve such an enormous fan base, so we're just delighted that we could provide these designs for kids.

"It would have meant so much to Izzy, when she was younger, to have something like this available for her, to normalise her wheelchair and to feel included.”

"So we are really happy now that we can do for other kids,” added Ailbhe, who is a visual communications graduate of NCAD.

The collab features 18 Disney and nine Marvel designs and will bring the sisters to a global audience across a wide age group as the collection includes everything from Frozen and the classics of Mickey and Minnie, Winnie the Pooh to to Marvel Heroes and the Avengers.

Manufactured to order, the wheelchair covers cost €149 per set and can be ordered directly from the Izzy Wheels website.

The Irish company were granted usage of the extensive catalogue of character artwork from Disney, Pixar and Marvel.

Their potential business is very big outside of the Irish market. According to the NHS, there are an estimated 1.2 million wheelchair users in Britain and 10 times that number across Europe and the US.

The Lion King was Izzy's favourite film as a child

The Lion King was Izzy's favourite film as a child

Ailbhe recalled how, when the girls were growing up “whenever we were going to any special occasion, Izzy would always ask me to decorate her wheels and that was always my favourite project".

“I was always into art and design and it was always my dream to work for Disney so this is just a dream.

Izzy and Ailbhe Keane

Izzy and Ailbhe Keane

"I designed all the wheels. All sales come through us and we have the worldwide licence so it is very exciting.”

The Lion King was Izzy’s favourite Disney movie growing up, she says.

“It was such a good story and I enjoyed watching it as a child and as an adult,” Izzy said today. “The fact that we are able to work with them and give people of all ages the chance to glam up their chairs with iconic characters – and the product made in Ireland – is wonderful.”

Izzy Wheels, Izzy and Ailbhe Keane growing up in Galway

Izzy Wheels, Izzy and Ailbhe Keane growing up in Galway

“I’ve used a wheelchair from the age most children learn to walk.”

"Accessibility has really improved over the years since I was a small child. It’s little by little but I definitely feel the improvements have a way to go and I look forward to seeing that and experiencing that happening,” said Izzy who hopes to do an internship around independent living

The Izzy Wheels covers are made in Dublin using 3mm lightweight plastic.

The waterproof and scratch-proof covers are attached with Velcro so they can be easily removed. The concept’s aim is to allow wheelchair users adopt different options for different fashion moments.

The design duo’s slogan is, “If you can’t stand up, stand out!”

The entrepreneurial sisters made international news in 2018 when they were listed on the prestigious Forbes 30 under 30 listing.