Galway road closed, emergency services at the scene following serious collision

The R358 road, known locally as Station Road, in Ballinasloe, is closed at the train station on the Ballinasloe side.

It has not yet been confirmed if there are any casualties at the scene or how many vehicles are involved in the collision.

Local councillor Dermot Connolly said the village are thinking of anyone who has been affected by the incident this evening.

"I'm at a quiz in aid of the underage camogie club and we had a silent prayer before it started," Cllr Connolly said.