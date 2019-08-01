Best dressed lady at the Galway Races today was Pamela Uba, a 24-year-old medical scientist from Ballyhaunis in Co Mayo.

Galway Races: 'I changed my mind on my outfit at the last minute' - Ladies' Day winner Pamela Uba

She wore an all-Irish ensemble with a striking, peach head-piece from designer Laura Hanlon in Roscommon and a grey jumpsuit from Phoenix V.

She landed a luxury holiday to Seychelles which she said she is planning on treating her boyfriend with and spending some quality time together, as well as €3,000 in spending money.

It was her first Ladies' Day win and a last minute change of outfit paid of her on the day.

"I had come to Laura with a completely different outfit a dress about three months ago," she said.

"Then a few weeks ago I told her I'd changed my mind and bought a jumpsuit."

Although she is a Mayo girl, she's based in Galway but will be heading to Dublin in September to start her Master's.

Meanwhile, best hat went to Eileen London (34) - which was made by Galway milliner Caithriona King.

Gemma Gleeson with her Daughter Hope Gleeson (2) from Cork at Ladies Day at the Galway Races.

"The hat was originally cream," explained Caithriona.

"She same down to try it on with her dress and we just looked at it and said it has to be gold."

Caithriona sprayed the wide-brimmed piece a warm gold colour - and it ended up topping all the competition.

"This is the first time I've won so it's fantastic," she added.

"I have been making hats part-time for 14 years but went full-time six years ago," said the mum-of -four.

It was all style at Ballybrit racecourse in Galway today and luckily, the sun is splitting the stones and shining on the many colourful outfits on show.

Just back from holidays in Portugal was Miss Ireland Aoife O’Sullivan who is a regular at the racecourse.

Claire Kelly-Badger ,Galway with Yvonne Mc Ardle,Galway and Orla Comerford,Galway at Ladies Day at the Galway Races. Sinead Leonard from Dublin at Ladies Day at the Galway Races.

She was a Ladies’ Day finalist a number of times in the past and today she is wearing a custom-made one-off piece from Limerick designer Aoife McNamara.

The Cork woman keeping it local, she paired the black dress with a show-stopping pink a, red and black headpiece designed by Kinsale-based Elizabeth Christina.

While Rosanna Davison and Sile Seoige are on hand to judge best dressed lady today on the course, Aoife will have her eyes peeled in the G hotel later tonight to judge the Best Hat competition and Most Dapper Gentleman.

“I would have been coming down anyway so I’m delighted to be involved, I love getting dressed up for it,” said Aoife (23).

She will be handing over her Miss Ireland crown in September however and told independent.ie she is busy getting ready to go back to her day job as a primary school teacher.

“I’m doing interviews for a post now, I can’t believe how fast the year has gone.”

Among the Ladies’ Day finalists was Deirdre O’Sullivan (25) who was the Galway Rose 2018.

She lived up to her title as her headpiece was something special, made from real flowers. She wore a coral dress from Geraldine O’Mara who had sponsored her outfits in Tralee. She wore Premoli shoes and the flower headpiece was from Yes Flowers, a local florist.

Some of the many Ladies at Ladies Day at the Galway Races.

