Galway Races bringing ‘festival vibe’ to the west once again

Michael Moloney, chief executive of Galway Racecourse, said many former staff members are returning home from abroad to work at the Galway Races Festival this week. Photo: Ray Ryan

The intimacy of Monday’s evening meeting, the glamour of Ladies’ Day, and the fun on offer for families on Sunday – it can only be race week in Galway.

The buzz in Galway in summer is unmatched. The Arts Festival has two weeks of wonderful showcases and stars playing under the Big Top in Fisheries Field, but the Galway Races will always be the jewel in a Galway summer’s crown.

Michael Moloney, CEO of Galway Racecourse, is as excited as ever for another week of festivities.

“We’re having a hugely positive reaction to the festival this year. People got back last year, the first one after Covid and it’s been uphill from there,” he said.

Mr Moloney said there is “a really good vibe” around Galway city and county and people will keep visiting in their droves to relish in a special week that comes but once a year.

Pubs are that bit harder to find a seat in, buses in and out of town are that bit fuller – and yes, Galway’s infamous traffic gets that bit worse.

Wet weather won’t stop anyone making the journey to Ballybrit, but Mr Moloney still hopes to “get rid of the west of Ireland weather and get some sunshine along the way”.

“We’ve had a couple of weeks of wet weather but the longer forecast is to dry off maybe after Monday,” he said.

“It’s not going to be sweltering summer weather, but it does look like it’ll be mainly dry, which would be perfect weather for racing.

“The racing is obviously the main part of what we do, but it’s a real festival vibe that we’re trying to create here.

“We target so many different groups, be it families, young people, adults, people in their senior years. That’s one special thing about Galway, so many age groups come together and get to meet up.”

It’s a week circled on many people’s calendars every year; a week as much about rekindling friendship and coming home as it is about the ponies.

“People that you haven’t seen since last year, a lot of people if they’re out foreign come back to be home for the races because they know everybody is coming home. It’s a great occasion for the local community,” Mr Moloney said.

Even staff members who have emigrated are making sure to be back home.

“One of the guys is coming back from Canada to work for the week. On the course, Jerry Broderick is our foreman and his two sons are coming home from Australia and Spain just to be here for the week, they’ve been part of it all their lives,” Mr Moloney said.

“It’s a hive of emotion for all those people involved. We have staff coming back here for 20 or 30 years.”

On the other end of the spectrum, plenty of fresh faces will undergo the rite of passage of their first week working at Ballybrit.

“There aren’t too many people around Galway city or county that haven’t done a week’s work at the races at some stage in their younger years,” Mr Moloney said.

“It’s great to have those younger people in and maybe give them their first job.

“They go on to do a lot bigger and better things, but they always have that strong connection having worked at the racecourse when they were young.”

In all, there are just 10 dedicated staff members at the racecourse full time – but a 1,600-strong staff will be on hand in Ballybrit throughout the week.

Sinéad Cassidy, Sales & Marketing Manager of Galway racecourse puts the Child of Prague statue in the parade ring so that they get good weather for the start of the Galway Races Festival. Photo: Ray Ryan

The horseracing will take centre stage, but there is plenty of other entertainment on offer.

There will be more than 50 live music acts throughout the Galway Races. Derek Ryan will headline Country Music Day on Wednesday.

On to the main event on Thursday with Ladies’ Day, with a €10,000 cash prize for the best dressed lady and €3,000 for the best hat.

The fashion frenzy continues the following day with Friday’s Most Stylish, sponsored by Athlone Towncentre.

The winner will take home a €2,000 Athlone Towncentre gift card, a luxury two-night break in the four star Sheraton Athlone Hotel in a Deluxe Tower Room with dinner & spa treatments and a €500 voucher courtesy of Fields.

Weekend festivities at Galway Racecourse will be capped off by fun for the family on Mad Hatter’s Day on Sunday.

Mr Moloney hopes the kids revelling in it this week will carry on the Galway Races tradition in years to come.

“They’re the racecourse of the future and it’s nice to have them here enjoying a race day – and hopefully they’ll be back,” he said.