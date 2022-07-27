Galway Races blurs the pain of All-Ireland defeat for the Tribesmen as warm-hearted punters look towards the future at Ballybrit

Still aching from their agonising defeat on Sunday, the Galway footballers felt the warm embrace of the crowd at Ballybrit yesterday.

Damien Comer couldn’t walk five feet without a punter reaching out to shake his hand and tell him how proud they were of him and “the lads”.

Damien’s mother, Marie, spotted him from a distance as he made his way towards the edge of the parade ring.

After she threw her arms around him, the Irish Independent asked her an obvious question.

“Mrs Comer, are you very proud of him?”

“Yes, of course. Absolutely always. Even when he is not playing football.”

There is no antidote to the pain of an All-Ireland defeat, but arguably the only thing that comes close is a day at the Galway races among your county kin.

Galway manager Pádraic Joyce agreed.

He said he was “disappointed and deflated, but it’s great to get out and about.”

Expand Close Two ladies have time for a selfie at Galway Races. Photo: Ray Ryan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Two ladies have time for a selfie at Galway Races. Photo: Ray Ryan

“The races are brilliant. We always come here. I’m involved with a couple of horses with Michael O’Callaghan, so it’s always a great day out.

“You have to remind people it’s not a wake or anything.

“We did our best. People are saying sorry for this and sorry for that, but you have to be so proud of our lads on Sunday for what they did and the enjoyment they brought to the county.

“The last six, seven weeks have been brilliant. We have to build on it now and move on. We are going to enjoy race week, and we will see where we are next December.

“It is painful, but the lads are a credit to their families and their clubs for what they have produced. And the lads need to appreciate and understand what they achieved. Hopefully, the pain and the hurt will spur them on to achieve bigger and better things next year.

“They are relatively very young, and they are very ambitious fellas. We are in a good place.”

Lifting up his walking stick, Jim Comer (84) from Belclare said he was still raring to go, “but I don’t get around as handy now”, he quipped.

“The luck is not good today, but it’s more about the day out, I think,” said Jim, who spent decades working on building sites in London before returning to his native Galway in the mid-1990s.

“I love everything about the racing. I have always loved coming here,” he said. “I used to go racing a lot in England, but it’s hard to beat Galway.”

Liam Casey, from Mill Street in Cork, left his daughter Orna to mind the farm for a few days, and he and his wife are living their best lives in Ballybrit.

“It’s a family outing – we are coming here for these many years,” he said.

“I’d hate to tell you how long we are coming. We have lost count at this stage. It’s lovely to meet the people from year to year, but we’re not making much money.

Expand Close The U2 Macnas lookalikes were enjoying themselves at Galway Races. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The U2 Macnas lookalikes were enjoying themselves at Galway Races. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

“There is a lot of us up here from the same area. We see the same faces over the years, but we’re all getting a bit greyer.

“My daughter Orna is minding the farm. She’s big into the horses, too but she didn’t mind letting me off. She’s a good girl.”

Tom Buckley, also from Mill Street, and also a farmer, said he was enjoying the day out, but after the pandemic, he finds it harder to predict the winner.

“Everything was tied up for the last three years, so it’s harder to read the form.

“I like the day out, but I like to win too,” he says with certainty.

Racecourse manager Michael Moloney says he had spent the last three years dreaming of the buzz of the crowd. “It’s an unbelievable feeling to see people enjoying themselves again.

“There is a great buzz around the place and I think everyone is just delighted to be out meeting people again.

“Yesterday we had a 15,200 crowd so we’re very happy with that. Things have obviously changed over the last few years.

“For the last three years, we have been coming in here every day, and it has been such a quiet, lonely place. To see so many people here yesterday was really special.”

Milliner Majella Dalton, from Claregalway, finished her hat at 5.30am yesterday.

“I had to do everyone else first,” she laughed.

Expand Close Galway football manager Pádraic Joyce at Galway Races. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Galway football manager Pádraic Joyce at Galway Races. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Her friend Susan O’Toole was wearing one of her creations, which took Majella a gruelling 12 hours.

But it was worth every second, said Susan.

“This hat was at Ascot, it was in the royal enclosure. I got some good comments then too,” she said.

But how does one get themselves into the royal enclosure?

“You have to be sponsored at the start, but then after a few years, if you are a UK citizen, you qualify for membership. I can invite my Irish husband as a guest now.

“This is my first time in Galway, so I’m just learning the ropes, but it’s buzzing. I was in town last night, and I couldn’t believe all the people out and about.”

Sinead Sheridan, from Longford, is spending the three days at the races with her mother before she returns to Hong Kong on Friday.

A lecturer in exercise physiology at the Chinese University, Sinead specialises in jockeys’ health.

She speaks passionately and hopes the racing industry will invest more in their welfare.

Sinead faces in to a week of mandatory hotel quarantine, where she can’t even open a window or door when she arrives back in Hong Kong, so she is savouring every moment.