Galway Races 2019 Medical scientist finds last-minute formula to win crown

The best-dressed lady at the Galway Races had a last-minute change of outfit - which paid off on the day.

Pamela Uba, a 24-year-old medical scientist from Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo, wore an all-Irish ensemble with a striking, peach head-piece from designer Laura Hanlon in Roscommon and a grey jumpsuit from Phoenix V.

She landed a luxury holiday to the Seychelles she is planning on treating her boyfriend with and spending some quality time together, as well as €3,000 in spending money.

"I had come to Laura with a completely different outfit, a dress, about three months ago," Ms Uba said. "Then a few weeks ago I told her I'd changed my mind and bought a jumpsuit."

Best hat went to Eileen London (34). It was made by Galway milliner Caithriona King who sprayed the wide-brimmed piece a warm gold colour - and it ended up topping all the competition.

Many race-goers were out for a flutter on the horses on the fourth day - but one Mayo woman's fluttery butterfly hat meant more to her than any winning bet ever could.

Fiona Morgan-Coleman was diagnosed with breast cancer in May this year and earlier this month underwent surgery as part of her battle to overcome the disease.

Yesterday she was resplendent in pink, her glamorous dress purchased in Galway boutique Harper and her Crevation Designs headpiece adorned with bright pink butterflies.

"I've had a little bit of a tough year health-wise. I didn't think I would be here," the 41-year-old garda told the Irish Independent.

"The butterflies represent that metamorphosis of small changes becoming big changes and new life."

Just back from holiday in Portugal was Miss Ireland Aoife O'Sullivan, a regular at the racecourse. She wore a custom-made piece by Limerick designer Aoife McNamara.

The Cork woman added a touch of home with her hat, pairing her black dress with a show-stopping pink, red and black headpiece by Kinsale-based Elizabeth Christina.

It was another bustling day at the course with eager race-goers coming through the turnstiles from 11am.

The drone of a chopper was never out of ear shot as attendees flew in from the skies, including former Miss World Rosanna Davison. She was on hand to judge the style with Sile Seoige.

The feature race of the day was the Galway Hurdle which went to John and Debbie Breslin-owned Tudor City. It was their second win of the week, and the third time trainer Tony Martin had reigned supreme in the prestigious race.

"I always knew there was a big race in this guy. Fair play to Robbie Power who gave him a fantastic ride," said Mr Breslin.

