Galway councillors cancel planned trial of cycleway for Salthill’s famous Prom

Galway city council has done a U-turn on a planned trial cycleway along the city’s famous Prom.

After voting 17-1 in favour of going ahead with the trial 3.4km cycleway, similar to that along the coast in Dún Laoghaire in Dublin, the matter was put out to consultation, with council officials laying out several options for the route.

However, the plans for the two-way route along the Prom, with a one-way section continuing on the Bearna Road, although welcomed by many, met significant opposition from local businesses and residents over loss of parking and traffic disruption. Emergency services also raised access concerns.

Of nearly 7,000 submissions to a public consultation, around 60pc were opposed to the cycleway.

On Sunday at least 400 people came out to cycle the route to protest in favour of building the cycleway.

Last week Fianna Fáil councillor Peter Keane put down a motion to revoke councillors’ earlier support for the project, which was carried on Monday night by 13 votes to 4.

The meeting heard calls from those opposed for plans for a permanent solution.

Only Mayor Colette Connolly (Independent), who proposed the original motion, Owen Hanley (Soc Dems), Martina O’Connor (Greens) and Niall Murphy (Green Party) voted to go ahead with the project.

Cllr Keane said the cycleway was the single most divisive issue that had come before the council in recent years, and that the council executive had failed by proposing two different scenarios, both of which were “off the charts” in not being viable.

Following the vote, Cllr Murphy said: “The process is so broken. We still do not even know what compromise would have good enough to get support to continue.”

"Trying to improve a design with motions in a council meeting is just not practical - there should be some way to make changes to the design without having to start all over again,” he tweeted.

He added: "Many quoted the emergency services concerns but that is easily solved. They can use the bike lanes to get there faster. In the long run more traffic means the blue-lights are stuck more often. For this and most of the issues raised the bikes are the solution, not the problem.

"Dublin and Cork have cycle lanes in places that need emergency vehicle access. Those cities figured out solutions and moved forward. Galway should follow their example.”

Ms O’Connor tweeted: “Very disappointing after all the effort put in by so many. Time to move onto a permanent cycling solution for Salthill and other areas of Galway.”

The motion put down by Galway mayor Colette Connolly in September read: "That Galway City Council shall urgently seek to create a two-way segregated cycle track on a temporary basis along the coastal side of Salthill promenade, specifically the R336 from the junction with Grattan Road up to where the R336 meets with the R337, and shall immediately apply for Covid-19 funding or any available alternative source of funding to facilitate this.”

The Government has provided hundreds of thousands of euro of funding for ‘active travel’ projects during the pandemic.

Green Party leader and Climate Minister Eamon Ryan previously said the project could be “transformative” for traffic-choked Galway and pledged that should councillors vote for it the Government would provide funding, telling them however that if it isn’t spent in Galway it will be spent elsewhere around the country.